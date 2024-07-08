Previous
Big chunk of the black oak fell on the fence by margonaut
Photo 3470

Big chunk of the black oak fell on the fence

Branches are heavy with nuts. Guess I can get rid of that ugly white lattice now. It was a barrier to the aggressive dog who used to live on the other side.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

margonaut

