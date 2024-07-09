Previous
Next
Tree trimming day by margonaut
Photo 3471

Tree trimming day

Cut out dead wood and trimmed everything away from the house and garage.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Been there. I love my trees, but sometimes they are expensive.
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise