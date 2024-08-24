Previous
Glad I noticed that tire! by margonaut
Photo 3517

Glad I noticed that tire!

while I still had Scott's car. We swapped cars so some other work could be done on it, and he ended up with new tires too.
24th August 2024

margonaut

