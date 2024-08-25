Previous
They must be squash bugs

Trying to beat back the jungle in the overgrown garden, I pulled up the butternut vines and left these green ones next to the gate. Next morning they were covered with bugs.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

margonaut

