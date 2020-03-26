Previous
Next
Now don't leave again ... by mariaostrowski
Photo 3000

Now don't leave again ...

The puppy does not like whenever I leave the house. Upon my return as soon as I sit she sits right on top of me. This is her preferred spot. Right on my chest!!
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that I would still be posting a picture everyday for over 8 years. I love looking...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise