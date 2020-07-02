Previous
Lunch al Fresco by mariaostrowski
Photo 3098

Lunch al Fresco

Grateful for outdoor dining and distancing so I can catch up with friends. So glad Laura could meet me for lunch today ... a mimosa, a burger, and a great time catching up!
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Maria Ostrowski

