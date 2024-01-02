Previous
Max has claimed the pillow by mariaostrowski
Photo 4375

Max has claimed the pillow

The dogs fight over who gets the pillow on the bed. Once one has claimed it, they will not move in fear of losing their "prime" spot. It is pretty funny
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

January 2024 - YEAR 13
