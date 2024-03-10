Previous
Crafting with Ellie by mariaostrowski
Photo 4442

Crafting with Ellie

My sister Patty's granddaughter Ellie. She is a lovely young lady & she loves to craft. My sister does NOT. So whenever I have an opportunity, Ellie & I craft. We went to an event down in Little Italy where we made Spring Felt Flower Garlands.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
Dorothy ace
Ellie is lucky to have you. Nice project.
March 12th, 2024  
