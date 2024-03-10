Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4442
Crafting with Ellie
My sister Patty's granddaughter Ellie. She is a lovely young lady & she loves to craft. My sister does NOT. So whenever I have an opportunity, Ellie & I craft. We went to an event down in Little Italy where we made Spring Felt Flower Garlands.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
4442
photos
3
followers
9
following
1216% complete
View this month »
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
10th March 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Ellie is lucky to have you. Nice project.
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close