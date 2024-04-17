Previous
Our New Foster Pup - Lily

Meet our sweet new foster pup. This sweet mama was found near the Humane Society and is in active labor. We are making her as comfortable as possible but she is just HUGE!! I hope our sweet Lily has an easy delivery!
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
