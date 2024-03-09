Previous
Cheese Sisters by mariaostrowski
Photo 4441

Cheese Sisters

My friend Laura & my sister Patty call each other Cheese Sisters! They LOVE Cheese!! We often go to our favorite Mexican restaurant for Margaritas and they share a Queso Fundido. YUM!!
9th March 2024

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
