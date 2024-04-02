Previous
Drinks by mariaostrowski
Photo 4466

Drinks

A little night out with my hubby. The margarita was so pretty I had to take a picture. It was REALLY yummy. At The Living Room in Rancho San Diego.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
