New Foster by mariaostrowski
New Foster

We got this sweet mama today. She was found abandoned with her 6 puppies in Presidio Park. We are happy to love her until we find her a fur-ever home.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
