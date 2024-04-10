Previous
Sierra Playful Pup by mariaostrowski
Photo 4474

Sierra Playful Pup

Our foster pup is getting more playful now, it is so sweet to see her relaxed and happy.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
