Primos by mariaostrowski
Photo 4530

Primos

My Cousin Lisette took us to Primos today for lunch. Ryan tried his first Pisco Sour, the national drink of Peru, and we had an AMZING lunch!!
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13
