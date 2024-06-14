Previous
Next
Produce at the Grocery Store by mariaostrowski
Photo 4537

Produce at the Grocery Store

Love that in 2011 Peru imposed a ten-year moratorium on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and that ban was extended an additional 15 years in 2021. The produce does not look uniform, but the taste is WONDERFUL!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise