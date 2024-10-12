Previous
Football Partner by mariaostrowski
Photo 4659

Football Partner

Now that my son is away at college I don't have anyone to watch football with. Iris is not much into it ...
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

