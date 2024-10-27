Previous
My Ryan by mariaostrowski
My Ryan

There just wasn't enough time to spend with my Ryan. I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay for a MONTH!! I can't believe it is going to be 49 days until I get to see him again ... I.JUST.CAN'T!!
