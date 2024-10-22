Previous
Society Of Lies by mariaostrowski
Photo 4669

Society Of Lies

I met the Author, Lauren Ling Brown at the Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine Book Event in Los Angeles earlier this month. I was excited to read this book, and wow, did it deliver! Such a page turner! A great intro novel by a new author!!
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

