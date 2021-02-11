Previous
alkmaardermeer in winter by marijbar
alkmaardermeer in winter

This lake is close to my home and today we had a sunny day, wich makes it so much easier to take pictures.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Marij

@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery.
February 11th, 2021  
