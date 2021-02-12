Previous
Next
skating on kerkemeer by marijbar
Photo 925

skating on kerkemeer

My village lies between two lakes, on this lake skating was possible today
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Marij

@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beautiful shot and winter scene, including the selfie.
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise