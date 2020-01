I was in Runcorn photographing something else, when my attention was drawn to this digger. I watched for quite awhile, and as far as I could see, all he was using this expensive bit of kit for was to constantly remodel his giant sandcastle.He kept getting shovelfuls of materials, and tipping it back down the sides again.He wasn't building a base as the whole area is being cleared.Maybe he never got to the beach with a bucket and spade as a kid !!Another of todays posts here.....