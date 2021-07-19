Previous
THE OLD JETTY by markp
Photo 2240

THE OLD JETTY

To the left, the River Weaver, to the right, the Manchester Ship Canal.

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/19-07-2021
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Mark Prince

