WAITING TO GO by markp
Photo 2530

WAITING TO GO

This is the John Rae, the Pilot Boat at Kirkwall Harbour, in the Orkney's. When large ships arrive and leave at ports, they normally require a pilot to help them navigate the inshore waters. Pilots usually only work in one area and have an in-depth knowledge of local tides and other possible problems. They need to know their stuff, as when they are on board, they are superior to the captain, and are totally responsible for the safety of the ship.
The John Rae is used to get the pilots on and off the larger vessels.

See her in action here............

https://365project.org/markp/365/27-09-2022
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
