Photo 2531
VIKING MARS
This brand new cruise ship, she entered service this year, starting to leave Kirkwall harbour. The John Rae, is approaching her stern to put the pilot on board to get her safely through the islands and out into open waters.
For a closer look at the John Rae.........
https://365project.org/markp/365/26-09-2022
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
