Previous
Next
THE STRIKE ! by markp
Photo 2540

THE STRIKE !

This was on a fairly calm day, just a steady Atlantic swell and next to no wind. I need to revisit on a stormy day !!

To see just before this happens click here..........

https://365project.org/markp/365/05-10-2022
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise