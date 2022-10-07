Previous
Next
LOOKING GOOD FOR HER AGE by markp
Photo 2541

LOOKING GOOD FOR HER AGE

I suppose spending a lot of the year in a nice dry barn, and only coming out for a few hectic weeks of hard work, in mostly nice sunny weather helps you keep in good condition.
This combine harvester is around twenty five years old.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise