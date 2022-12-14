Previous
A TALE OF TWO SEASONS by markp
Photo 2598

A TALE OF TWO SEASONS

Scruff looking at the snow from a couple of days ago, remaining because of a hard frost. However he is enjoying lovely, bright, warming sunshine.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Joanne Diochon ace
Scruff is looking pretty good. Maybe all that extra, hand fed food he is getting is helping keep him in the prime
December 15th, 2022  
