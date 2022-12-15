Previous
Next
ENJOYING A COLD DRINK by markp
Photo 2599

ENJOYING A COLD DRINK

The blur at the bottom of the image is sheet ice.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Mmm might not be getting a great deal of water
December 16th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great eye reflection , probably thankful to find a place to drink.
December 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness - the bird must like cold water as much as I do! Great photo!
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise