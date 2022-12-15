Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2599
ENJOYING A COLD DRINK
The blur at the bottom of the image is sheet ice.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6103
photos
128
followers
122
following
712% complete
View this month »
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
14th December 2022 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Mmm might not be getting a great deal of water
December 16th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Great eye reflection , probably thankful to find a place to drink.
December 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness - the bird must like cold water as much as I do! Great photo!
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close