YOUNG LONG TAILED TIT by markp
Photo 2648

YOUNG LONG TAILED TIT

Even fluffier than the adults.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/26-07-2023
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely capture of this little sweetie.
July 26th, 2023  
