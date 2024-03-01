Sign up
Previous
Photo 2649
BRIDGE OVER COLOURED WATERS
The Silver Jubilee Bridge over the River Mersey got a fancy set of LED lights last year. Endless displays of random patterns during the hours of darkness. Life has been busy and this the first time I have been to capture it.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6325
photos
104
followers
107
following
725% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
1st March 2024 6:33pm
Linda Godwin
Fabulous night time scene!
March 2nd, 2024
