Photo 1437
PARDON, DID YOU SAY SOMETHING ?
Little Grebes seem to spend a lot of time underwater. Which is why they need big feet to propel themselves along.
More of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/23-06-2020
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
ILCA-99M2
22nd June 2020 7:53am
