A HANDY SPOT TO REST by markp
Photo 1661

" What we doing this afternoon ?", Willow asked.
" How about chasing Dragonflies ?", I replied. I meant with a camera.
Willow decided to go one better.

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/18-08-2021
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
455% complete

