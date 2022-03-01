Sign up
Photo 1736
FROM BRIDGE TO BRIDGE
Looking down the Manchester Ship Canal, from a swing bridge that crosses it at Runcorn. Over to the right, it's a high tide on the River Mersey today.
Another of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/365/01-03-2022
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
