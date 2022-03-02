Previous
Next
MRS SCRUFF by markp
Photo 1737

MRS SCRUFF

Seen singly, I can't distinguish them by sight, it is their behaviour that sets them apart. Scruff is far more confident, and always to the fore. She knows I can provide food and will sit and wait till I throw some towards her, and she will zoom down to grab it and fly away. Scruff will search me out in the garden, and call out, perched right next to me. He will also sit outside the windows of whichever room I am in, waiting for me to go out to hand feed him.
When I took this image, Scruff was over to my right.

An image of her partner here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/02-03-2022
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh my! The photograph is stunning in the details and sharpness. And the story is soooo cute!!!
March 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise