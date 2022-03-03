Previous
BOTTOM'S UP by markp
BOTTOM'S UP

Have you ever wondered how Swans normally look so neat and tidy ?
Well, before lots of preening and straightening of feathers, they start with a wash.

https://365project.org/markp/365/03-03-2022
3rd March 2022

Mark Prince

@markp
