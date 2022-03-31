Previous
LOCH GARTEN by markp
Photo 1756

LOCH GARTEN

Famous because it's the summer home to a pair of Ospreys.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/31-03-2022
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Mark Prince

