Previous
WATCHING THE WAVES - ALTERNATIVE VIEW by markp
361 / 365

WATCHING THE WAVES - ALTERNATIVE VIEW

Another take on a posting from last week, think this gives a bit more of the scale of this dramatic coast.

Here is a link to the original post........

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/31-05-2023

PS, they are not quite as close to the edge as it appears.
7th June 2023 7th Jun 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise