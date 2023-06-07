Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
WATCHING THE WAVES - ALTERNATIVE VIEW
Another take on a posting from last week, think this gives a bit more of the scale of this dramatic coast.
Here is a link to the original post........
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/31-05-2023
PS, they are not quite as close to the edge as it appears.
7th June 2023
7th Jun 23
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6190
photos
120
followers
116
following
98% complete
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
355
356
357
358
359
360
1808
361
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
TG-5
Taken
31st May 2023 3:51pm
