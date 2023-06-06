SAFELY DOWN

The flight this plane has just completed is in the Guinness Book of Records as the Worlds Shortest Scheduled Flight.It is from Papa Westray to nearby Westray, in the Orkneys. The record is 52 seconds from take off to landing !!We were standing at the airstrip on Westray, by its little office. We had watched the plane land on Papa Westray, saw it taxi over to the even smaller office. Could not see if anyone got on or off, and then it took off again. We watched the entire journey over to Westray where we were standing. Two passengers got off, and two more got on, and it took off again, heading to Kirkwall.The next day, over on Papa Westray, we got talking to a young lady, who for several years used the plane to get to school and back, every day.Here is a link to the route of the entire flight.........