This is an old Orkney pre marriage tradition, sort of an alternative to a Stag, or Hen night.Traditionally the future bride or groom were tarred and feathered by their "friends".Now a days, its slightly more civilised, they use molasses, treacle, soup, baked beans, soup, tomato sauce, or anything else gloopy, and sticky they can think of.The victim is paraded around the town on the back of a pick up truck, with much shouting, screaming, and battering of wooden clubs on the truck, the more noise the merrier.After several loops of the town, they get to their destination, the ancient stone cross outside St Magnus Cathedral, in the centre of Kirkwall.The victim is dragged off the truck to the cross, and used to be tied to the cross, now a days, its a bit more hi-tech, commercial rolls of cling film are quicker, easier and done well, harder to escape from.Once secured, and the "friends" are sure he is safe, they abandon him and jump in the truck again, to tour the town, with more noise, having a few more drinks on their way.Occasionally, they pass the cross to hurl abuse at him.I have seen a few of these before, but this was a bit different, as there were three victims.I think the groom, in the green t-shirt on the left, was having his two brothers as " Best Men", so all three got the treatment. The third brother is just visible through the raised arm.NB. There is also a Kirkwall Ba Game, but that is a whole different ball game.