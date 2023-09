The inter island ferry between Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkneys. She is supposed to be retiring again by the end of September. She retired once before, unfortunately the very new modern replacement only lasted one day, before it had a minor bump. It had to go away for repairs and it was then decided it wasn't suitable. So the Golden Mariana sailed on for a couple more years. She only takes pedestrians and cyclists.Another of todays posts here.......