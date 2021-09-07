Previous
Wand lespedeza... by marlboromaam
Photo 619

Wand lespedeza...

Looks like I missed the height of its blooms this year. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia, more info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=809
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Larry Steager ace
Nice capture and DOF. Pops in black.
September 6th, 2021  
