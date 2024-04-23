Previous
Deep forest... by marlboromaam
Deep forest...

A shot from the back deck in monochrome mode with the deep forest glow effect added in On1.

The better part of yesterday was spent trying to clear my mom's attic out before it gets too hot to be up there. So I slept late this morning. Still so much to do and so many memories.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
