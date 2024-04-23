Sign up
Previous
Photo 1476
Deep forest...
A shot from the back deck in monochrome mode with the deep forest glow effect added in On1.
The better part of yesterday was spent trying to clear my mom's attic out before it gets too hot to be up there. So I slept late this morning. Still so much to do and so many memories.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
0
0
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
on1-effects
