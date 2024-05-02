Previous
When the tall grass was still green... by marlboromaam
When the tall grass was still green...

For No Mow May. I haven't mowed since last October. So much activity from insects, reptiles and birds! Shot the end of March just to show the upcoming difference in what the tall grass looks like now.
Annie D ace
Love all the little grass heads
