When the tall grass was still green...
For No Mow May. I haven't mowed since last October. So much activity from insects, reptiles and birds! Shot the end of March just to show the upcoming difference in what the tall grass looks like now.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5720
photos
143
followers
102
following
503% complete
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
tall-grass
,
sweet-vernal-grass
,
nomowmay-24
Annie D
ace
Love all the little grass heads
May 2nd, 2024
