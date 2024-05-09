Previous
Bumble in the betony... by marlboromaam
Photo 1846

Bumble in the betony...

The only half-way decent shot I've gotten of a pollinator so far. For No Mow May.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
