Allium vineale... by marlboromaam
Allium vineale...

AKA - Field Garlic, Wild Onion, Onion-grass, and Crow Garlic. The tops are nearly ready to bloom and it popped up right by the gladiolas! For No Mow May. More info about this wild thing here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=56
13th May 2024 13th May 24

