Millettia reticulata blooms by marlboromaam
Millettia reticulata blooms

AKA Evergreen Wisteria, except it's NOT evergreen. It will shed its leaves and die back in the winter to sprout again in the spring. Shot the latter part of August.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Annie D ace
It's beautiful...gorgeous colour
September 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@annied Thank you, Annie.
September 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
very pretty, a really deep colour/
September 28th, 2024  
