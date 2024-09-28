Sign up
Previous
Photo 1988
Millettia reticulata blooms
AKA Evergreen Wisteria, except it's NOT evergreen. It will shed its leaves and die back in the winter to sprout again in the spring. Shot the latter part of August.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th August 2024 8:22am
Tags
green
,
blooms
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
vine
,
millettia-reticulata
,
evergreen-wisteria
Annie D
ace
It's beautiful...gorgeous colour
September 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you, Annie.
September 28th, 2024
Wylie
ace
very pretty, a really deep colour/
September 28th, 2024
