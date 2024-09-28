Sign up
Previous
Photo 1634
Still standing...
Shot in monochrome mode. I'm really suprised the trees around here are still standing. I've never seen such high winds around here before Helene. It was very scary to see the wind bending them at a near 45 degree angle.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
undergrowth
Annie D
ace
I'm glad you weathered the storm and the trees remained.
September 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you, Annie.
September 28th, 2024
