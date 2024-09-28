Previous
Still standing... by marlboromaam
Still standing...

Shot in monochrome mode. I'm really suprised the trees around here are still standing. I've never seen such high winds around here before Helene. It was very scary to see the wind bending them at a near 45 degree angle.
Annie D ace
I'm glad you weathered the storm and the trees remained.
September 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@annied Thank you, Annie.
September 28th, 2024  
