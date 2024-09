Female Ruby Throat...

Probably the best shot I'll get this year. They have begun their migration back to parts of South America.



Our weather will begin to decline today, tonight and tomorrow morning with lots of wind, rain, and possible tornados since we're on the right side (the dirty side) of Helene. The entire state of South Carolina is under a tropical storm warning, along with Georgia and the western part of North Carolina. It's white knuckle time!