Photo 2029
Kaliedacam App sunset...
If this was a wallpaper border, I'd use it! =)
Phone shot and original is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2024-11-05
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6250
photos
134
followers
100
following
Tags
sunset
fall
autumn
phoneography
apple-app
kaleidacam-app
Diana
ace
Lovely patterns and colours.
November 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana.
November 8th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful patterns and sparkly image fv!
November 8th, 2024
