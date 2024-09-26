Previous
The calm... by marlboromaam
The calm...

Before Helene came. No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras.

Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Wreck option.
26th September 2024

LManning (Laura)
This is wonderfully moody.
September 28th, 2024  
Mags
@ljmanning Thank you so much, Laura.
September 28th, 2024  
